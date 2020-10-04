Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Because of coronavirus cases over half of the SEC games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

SEC postpones 4 of 7 games for this Saturday

Southeastern confrence postponed four games this coming weekend because of coronavirus.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in oxford where ole miss and south carolina are still scheduled to play.

At vaught hemingway statium, ole miss will kick off at 6:30 saturday night.

Students are excited ole miss is still playing; i asked some how they feel the coronavirus is impacting sec football.

"it's kinda sad because i spend my saturdays waking up and watching all the sec teams."

Four of the seven scheduled games are not kicking off this weekend.

Georgia at missouri, auburn at mississippi state, alabama at lsu texas a m at tennessee will not happen this weekend.

I spoke with one student who says ole miss athletics department has done a good job keeping the players safe.

The boys get tested just about every week so if they are comfortable playing with their health, let them play ole miss football head coach lane kiffin says players were tested monday and tuesday with no positive cases on the team.

3 players right now are out because of coronavirus protocal.

Kiffin says he believes all of the postponed games are just from athletes playing and he expected this.

This is probably more what was expected to happen, cause kids probably did better than we gave them credit for with handling this."

Not in the sec but another big game... saturday's ohio state game against mayland will not happen due to coronavirus cases.

While many sec games are being rescheduled the ohio state game against maryland will not be resceduled.

Live in oxford, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news