Odisha school students selected for NASA Human exploration rover challenge | Oneindia News

Odisha school students selected for NASA Human exploration rover challenge

A proud moment for the country as a school team from India has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

Anil Pradhan, the founder of the Navonmesh Prasar Foundation said that it is happening for the first time ever.

He said that a team was created during the Covid time and identified 10 students from odisha.

They were provided training and later applied for NASA Rover Challenge.

The interdisciplinary team has school students as well as ITI students.

The team got the invitation from NASA for the event that will take place in April 2021.

