Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark side is out and so is our verdict on this second half of season one.

The Prakash Jha series gets grimmer than ther first half with many new revelations about Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala coming to the fore.

See if the second chapter is more impressive than the first in our review.