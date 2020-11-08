Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir also welcomed the news of the successful trials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine during a visit to Oxford University today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to "stamp out" anti-vaccine online content.
More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.
The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.
Report by Odonovanc.