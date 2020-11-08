Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

Sir Keir Starmer: Climate is the defining challenge of our era

A preview of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's speech to the It's Time climatefestival, which starts on November 17.

Sir Keir says "climate is the definingchallenge of our era" and his party is committed to a greener future.


