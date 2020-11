J.LO To Launch Skin Care Brand On 1/1/21

Jennifer Lopez is launching her own skin care line.

The new brand, JLO Beauty, will hit the market 1/1/21.

Fans thought it would be a makeup line, considering her bronzer-centric look and deep eye shadow.

Allure reports that JLo Beauty will be a skin care line.

Fans can get an early look at the line's products on 12/8.