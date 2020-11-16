Man injured in Utica fire

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 days ago

A man was rescued from the first floor of a burning home on Oak Street in Utica Sunday evening.

Unit at a syracuse hospital.

And a dog and a cat died in the blaze.

Flames broke out around 6:30 last night.

The utica fire chief says the man was rescued from the first floor of the home.

He is in critical but stable condition.

The chief says the fire also spread to the home next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

