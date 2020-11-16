Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man injured in Utica fire

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Man injured in Utica fire

Man injured in Utica fire

A man was rescued from the first floor of a burning home on Oak Street in Utica Sunday evening.

Unit at a syracuse hospital.

And a dog and a cat died in the blaze.

Flames broke out around 6:30 last night.

The utica fire chief says the man was rescued from the first floor of the home.

He is in critical but stable condition.

The chief says the fire also spread to the home next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Close to 90 thousand sex abuse claims have been filed




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fire in Utica sends man to hospital burn unit [Video]

Fire in Utica sends man to hospital burn unit

Fire in Utica sends man to hospital burn unit

Credit: WKTVPublished