Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital.

David Doyle reports.


Ethiopia’s Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airport

 Ethiopian migrants, who fled intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, wait for their ration of food in the border reception centre of Hamdiyet in the..
WorldNews

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: PM Abiy Ahmed accuses Tigrayan troops of massacre

 Amnesty International also says "probably hundreds" have been hacked to death in northern Ethiopia.
BBC News

Ethiopian military has "liberated" west Tigray, PM says

 Shares Ethiopia's military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities..
WorldNews

Aid groups unable to supply Ethiopia's Tigray region, UN warns

 Aid agencies are unable to restock food, health and other emergency supplies to Ethiopia’s conflict-torn northern Tigray region and it may trigger a refugee..
WorldNews

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: UN says full-scale humanitarian situation unfolding

 Thousands are fleeing every day from the Tigray region and the UN says its teams are overwhelmed.
BBC News
As Ethiopia descends into civil war, civilians are caught in the crossfire

 NAIROBI, Kenya — The call from Ethiopia’s capital was grim. Four hundred and fifty miles north in the region of Tigray, Hiwot Araya’s hometown was about to..
WorldNews

Ethiopian troops seize Tigray airport in push to quell conflict - report

 Nairobi - Ethiopian troops have seized an airport in the northern Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders who have defied Prime Minister Abiy..
WorldNews

Ethiopia's army chief sacked as Tigray fighting continues

 A reshuffle comes just days after the PM ordered a big military operation against Tigrayan forces.
BBC News

