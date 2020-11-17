Better Luck Next Time? Raid With Over 1500 Cops Leaves Berlin Police Empty-Handed

A Berlin neighborhood was overrun with 1,638 officers and special forces personnel in a pre-dawn raid on 20 apartments and a number of vehicles and other venues.

German police were in search of the 18th-century jewels taken a year ago from the Green Vault museum in Dresden.

Newser reports three German men in their 20s with links to organized crime were arrested.

But, alas, the stolen art treasures failed to be found.