Angela's Christmas Wish Trailer

Angela's Christmas Wish Trailer - Plot synopsis: With her father working far away in Australia, a determined Angela makes a plan — and a heartfelt wish — to reunite her family in time for the holidays.

Angela's Christmas Wish arrives on Netflix December 1, 2020 on Netflix!

Genre: Animation, Short Director: Damien O'Connor Writers: Frank McCourt, Damien O'Connor Stars: Oscar Butler, Moe Dunford, Shona Hamill