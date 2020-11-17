Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Rick Nyman takes us to the new clubhouse at The McLemore on Lookout Mountain.

Has some of the best scenic views of any golf course in the nation, and now they've got a clubhouse to match.

The recently opened clubhouse sits above the mcclemore's now famous cliffside 18th hole, which was named this summer as the best finishing hole in america by golf digest.

News 12's rick nyman reports from above the clouds at mclemore.

If you build it, the dream hole will come.

Ironically it was the plans to build the mclemore clubhouse that basically created what has now become the property's signature 18th hole.

Horton:"we'd already signed the contract with bill bergin and rees jones for the course, and it didn't even involve the 18th hole.

It was really the planning of where to put the clubhouse that really led to that decision.

Bergin shared that we had to do it.

It was out of necessity that we have the 18th hole today.

One thing that kept it from happening before is we had to buy extra land to make the 18th hole happen when that idea came up.

It was really a blessing that we were able to get the additional land to make that hole what it is today."

And just like the 18th, the new mclemore clubhouse sits above the clouds.

Horton:"it fits in with the setting so well.

The team really worked hard.

Our investors and the community were committed to make sure they were doing something that responded to the natural setting that was already here.

We just wanted to add to it and not take away in any way."

Reporter:"what has that hole done for you out here as far as attention.

Did you see an uptick in golf?

Did people want to come play golf out there."

Horton:"oh yes.

We've grown leaps and bounds.

As i shared, we turned away 71 groups in october because we didn't have enough room for them.

The 18th hole has just been a god send for us in so many ways.

The accolades that have come along with it.

The people that play it and post.

Everybody that gets on it posts on social media that they've played that hole."

In proclaiming the 18th at mclemore the best finishing hole in america, golf digest said, "great finishing holes should leave an impression, and few anywhere are more memorable or more resplendent than this one."

The view is it's own marketing giant.

Horton:"rees jones made that same comment.

When we were down there, and there was nothing but dirt before that hole.

He looked at it and said, you will get more marketing dollars out of this than what it's costing you to build it, and