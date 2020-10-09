Around 70,000 dead and hazardous trees to be removed on the ridge

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

The town of Paradise will account for roughly half of the around 70,000 hazardous or dead trees being cut down.

New tonight -- more than two years after the camp fire, remnants of it's destruction are finally coming down.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso shows us how thousands of hazardous trees will come down.

Cal recycle expects about 70,000 trees to be cut down, similar to this and a lot of them with that significant blue dot that you see way off in the distance there over the next few months.

"we're continuing to do this with urgency.

This program is designed to remove any trees that are dead or are slated to die."

Chris mcswain says state contractors will only cut down hazardous trees after inspection.

"in particular ones that are in danger of falling on public infrastruce, that includes roads and sidewalks and schools."

Trees with the barcode and the blue dot, those are determined to be removed, and to my left right here you can see this significant white dot, that means this tree has been determined safe and will not be cut down.

"we're here in magalia which is one of 5 locations where we are doing tree removal."

Paradise will account for roughly half of all hazardous trees being cut down.

"and then just like debris, we're gonna be able to put it behind us, and kind of work on the trees that weren't eligible for the program over time, but definitely making paradise safer as we move forward."

What does this mean for the rebuilding effort in paradise?

"it's a big big step in our ability to reconstruct the town.

So we were able to build 430 homes or so in one year in what i call semi- hazardous conditions because the trees are up.

Now i like to think of the trees coming down as removing impedements for us to be able to rebuild."

And as the seasons change, crews will be remain cautious "yeah we're going to be very cautious of wind, because wind is going to be a factor."

Despite the rainy weather and continous downpour like we're experiencing right now, state the deadline to sign up for any hazardous tree removal programs is december 31st of this