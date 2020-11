B.J. Armstrong Seeks To Educate A Younger Generation of Ball Players Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 days ago B.J. Armstrong Seeks To Educate A Younger Generation of Ball Players SI writer Rohan Nadkarni details his discussion with B.J. Armstrong, from his basketball roots to his mission to educate younger NBA players on how they should manage themselves, and their time. 0

