How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?

There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials.

Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.

Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective.

How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated?

If the FDA approves the vaccine, Business Insider says first responders and vulnerable populations will receive vaccines through March.

A new analysis from Morgan Stanley predict it will take four to nine months to vaccinate the general U.S. population.


