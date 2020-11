Oklahoma releases draft of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:30s - Published 6 minutes ago

PFIZER ANNOUNCING TODAY IT'SAPPLYING FOR EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION FROM THEF-D-A.HERE IN OKLAHOMA - HEALTHLEADERS ARE SHARING A DRAFTOF THE STATE'S PLANONCE A VACCINE IS READY.THIS AS STATE HEALTHOFFICIALS REPORT2-THOUSAND-921 NEW CASESSTATEWIDE.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER WENT THROUGH THEPLAN - AND SHARES WHO ISGETTING IT FIRST - AND WHATCONCERNS THE STATE HAS ABOUTDISTRIBUTION.

KATIE?THE OKLAHOMA STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANDOTHER AGENCIES ARE ACTUALLYBASING SOME OF THIS PLAN OFFWHAT THEY LEARNED FROMH-1-N-1 BACK IN 2009.

IT'SSTILL JUST A DRAFT - SOTHINGS COULD CHANGE.THE COVID-19 VACCINATIONPLAN CONSISTS OF THREEPHASES.

THE FIRST - GIVINGTHE VACCINE TO NURSING HOME,ASSISTED LIVING ANDLONG-TERM CARE FACILITYSTAFF AND RESIDENTS ANDFRONT LINE HEALTH CAREWORKERS DEALING DIRECTLYWITH COVID.

IN TOTAL -THAT'S ABOUT 115- THOUSAND500 PEOPLE.

THE REPORT SAYSVACCINE DOSES COULD BELIMITED DURING THIS PHASE -BUT HOPES IT WILL TAKE PLACENOVEMBER THROUGH DECEMBER.WITH TWO VACCINES GETTINGCLOSER TO AUTHORIZATION -IT'S JUST A MATTER OF TIMEBEFORE THEY ARRIVE." Both Pfizer and Modernahave stockpiles of thevaccine.

And I think it'slikely that they'll bedistributed fairly quicklyonce they get emergency useauthorization." A CONCERNFOR PHASE ONE - IS HOW TODISTRIBUTE THE VACCINE." Once you thaw the Pfizervaccine, the vial of thevaccine, you have to use itwithin six hours." DR. DALEBRATZLER WITH O-U SAYS FIVELOCATIONS IN OKLAHOMA HAVEBEEN IDENTIFIED AS INTIALVACCINATION SITES." And that's explicitlybecause of that requirementto keep the Pfizer vaccineso cold.

The Moderna vaccinedoesn't have to be kept ascold, but it still has to bekept quite cold." PHASE 2WOULD DISTRIBUTE THEVACCINE TO ABOUT763-THOUSAND OKLAHOMANS INBETWEEN JANUARY AND MARCH.INCLUDING FIRST RESPONDERS -MORE HEALTH CARE WORKERS -THE VULNERABLE POPULATION -STAFF AND RESIDENTS ATPLACES LIKE A HOMELESSSHELTER OR A GROUP HOME -PUBLIC HEALTH STAFF - ANDSTATE AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTLEADERS.

THE REPORT SAYSTHIS PHASE WOULD LIKELY USECURBSIDE AND DRIVE-INVACCINE CLINICS TODISTRIBUTE.

IN THE SPRING OF20-21: PHASE THREE WOULDINCLUDE THOSE WHO WORK INEDUCATION - STUDENTS ANDOTHER ESSENTIAL WORKERS.TOTALING ABOUT 2.5 MILLIONPEOPLE.

AFTER THAT - ALLOTHER OKLAHOMANS WOULD BEELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE.AGAIN - THIS IS A DRAFT.

SOCHANGES COULD BE MADE.

YOUCAN VIEW THE FULL REPORT ONOUR WEBSITE - KJRH DOT COM.KATIE KELEHER, 2 WORKS FORYOU.