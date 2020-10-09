Harried Housewife: Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 days ago

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze.

Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze vegetable shortening, for pan 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 2 teaspoons baking soda 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon salt 3 eggs 1 cup vegetable oil 1 (15-ounce) can 100 percent pure pumpkin 1 cup sugar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan with shortening; dust with flour.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, vegetable oil, pumpkin, sugar, and brown sugar.

Add to flour mixture; stir until well combined.

Transfer to prepared pan.

Bake until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes.

Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Cool completely; transfer to a cake plate.

Drizzle with rum cream cheese glaze.

Makes 16 servings.

Rum cream cheese glaze 1 (3-ounce) package regular or reduced fat cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons butter, softened 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 1/4 teaspoon vanilla 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar 2 tablespoons spiced rum 4 to 5 tablespoons milk in a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla.

Beat with an electric mixer until creamy.

Add confectioners' sugar; beat until combined.

Add rum; beat until blended.

Gradually add milk, beating after each addition, until glaze is of drizzling consistency.

