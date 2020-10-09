Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harried Housewife: Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Harried Housewife: Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze

Harried Housewife: Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze.

Rum cream cheese glaze.

Pumpkin spice cake with rum cream cheese glaze vegetable shortening, for pan 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 2 teaspoons baking soda 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon salt 3 eggs 1 cup vegetable oil 1 (15-ounce) can 100 percent pure pumpkin 1 cup sugar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan with shortening; dust with flour.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, vegetable oil, pumpkin, sugar, and brown sugar.

Add to flour mixture; stir until well combined.

Transfer to prepared pan.

Bake until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes.

Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Cool completely; transfer to a cake plate.

Drizzle with rum cream cheese glaze.

Makes 16 servings.

Rum cream cheese glaze 1 (3-ounce) package regular or reduced fat cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons butter, softened 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 1/4 teaspoon vanilla 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar 2 tablespoons spiced rum 4 to 5 tablespoons milk in a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla.

Beat with an electric mixer until creamy.

Add confectioners' sugar; beat until combined.

Add rum; beat until blended.

Gradually add milk, beating after each addition, until glaze is of drizzling consistency.

Coming up, a final look at the forecast...and in this morning's weekend extra...boy




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies [Video]

How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies

It’s official; air-frying makes baking more fun. On this episode of Bustle Bites, Alexandra is drawing inspiration from Taste of Home’s Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting and making..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 04:59Published
Best Bites: No Bake Cranberry Orange Cheesecake [Video]

Best Bites: No Bake Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

This No-Bake Cranberry Orange Cheesecake recipe brings about the spirit of the holidays to a yummy mini confection. These little individual-sized cheesecakes pack the perfect punch with gingersnap..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 01:24Published
Best Bites: Spider Web Pumpkin Cheesecake [Video]

Best Bites: Spider Web Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ingredients: 1-1/4 cups Oreo Baking Crumbs 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted 3 pkg. (250g each) Philadelphia Brick Cream Cheese, softened 3/4 cup sugar 1 can (29 oz/822g) pumpkin 1 tsp. pumpkin pie..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 00:56Published