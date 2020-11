China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state.



Related videos from verified sources Sources: Biden Set To Name Secretary Of State



CBS News has learned he will select longtime diplomat Tony Blinken to fill the post. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 8 hours ago Inside Politics: Henry Kissinger & American Politics P.3



His name and face have faded from the newspaper headlines and the network evening news broadcasts, so he may not be as well known in his 97th year by the younger generation of Americans. But Dr. Henry.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:30 Published on September 28, 2020 Inside Politics: Henry Kissinger & American Politics P.2



His name and face have faded from the newspaper headlines and the network evening news broadcasts, so he may not be as well known in his 97th year by the younger generation of Americans. But Dr. Henry.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:00 Published on September 28, 2020