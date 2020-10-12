Dow Movers: AAPL, BA
Dow Movers: AAPL, BA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 32.9% of its value.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 32.9% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.0%.
Apple is showing a gain of 53.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.5%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.2% on the day.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, International.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published on October 30, 2020
Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 54.9% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published on October 29, 2020
Dow Movers: DOW, AAPL In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Apple registers a 63.5% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published on October 12, 2020