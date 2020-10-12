Global  
 

Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 32.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.0%.

Apple is showing a gain of 53.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.5%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.2% on the day.




