Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.


Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea [Video]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters last June.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:56Published

Britain mulls whether to pull judges from Hong Kong court

 Britain is considering pulling British judges from the bench of Hong Kong's top court following China's imposition of a sweeping anti-subversion law in Hong Kong..
WorldNews

Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopes

 TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of..
WorldNews

WorldView: Nigeria's deadly crackdown, U.K. COVID restrictions, and more global headlines

 The Nigerian Army admits giving soldiers live ammunition during protests in October. A pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong is in custody. Former French..
CBS News

Carrie Lam Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day [Video]

Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day

Riot police make arrests to prevent anti-government protests, as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails ‘return to peace’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising [Video]

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising

Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law [Video]

FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law

Adam Ma Chun-man, a protester who frequently appeared on protests disguised as the Marvel's Captain America, was arrested for the seventh time on Saturday (November 21).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly [Video]

Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance [Video]

Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance

A new national security law has all but wiped out the mass democracy protests that rocked the city last year and has left swathes of the population too scared to speak out.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published