Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
7 minutes ago
Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law
Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters last June. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:56 Published on January 1, 1970
Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published now
Related videos from verified sources