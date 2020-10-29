U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.
Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.