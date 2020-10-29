Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok

U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok

China's ByteDance has submitted a revised proposal to the Trump adminstration relating to the forced sale of TikTok to U.S. buyers.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot can’t survive a BoJack Horseman world

 Watching the original Animaniacs today is probably the closest you can get to scrolling through a TikTok feed from the mid-’90s. The madcap variety show was..
The Verge
Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream [Video]

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Snapchat’s Spotlight is a big gamble for the company and creators

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Today, let’s talk about the deceptively bold way in which Snapchat has reimagined TikTok as part of its new..
The Verge

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

New Rule Would Allow U.S. to Use More Methods for Executions

 The rule, which would permit methods including firing squads and electrocution, comes as the administration rushes to execute five more prisoners before..
NYTimes.com

Obama attacks Hispanic voters who picked Trump

 The ex-US president says some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because of his stance on abortion.
BBC News
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

ByteDance challenges Trump's order to divest TikTok [Video]

ByteDance challenges Trump's order to divest TikTok

The Chinese parent company of popular video app TikTok has filed a legal challenge to a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
ByteDance Sues Rival App Triller [Video]

ByteDance Sues Rival App Triller

ByteDance Sues Rival App Triller

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

US Grants ByteDance New 7-Day Extension of TikTok Sale Order

The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of a divestiture...
Newsmax - Published

US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4

US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4 Washington (AFP) Nov 25, 2020 The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the...
Energy Daily - Published