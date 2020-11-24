Detroit Lions Thanksgiving tradition interrupted with COVID-19
The Detroit Lions will be playing on Thanksgiving, but the tradition of having tens of thousands of fans in the stands won't happen this year.
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19.
The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday
after several Ravens players and staff members
were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.
The..
