Detroit Lions Thanksgiving tradition interrupted with COVID-19

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:26s
The Detroit Lions will be playing on Thanksgiving, but the tradition of having tens of thousands of fans in the stands won't happen this year.


