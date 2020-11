Khloe Kardashian will split time between Boston and Los Angeles



Khloe Kardashian will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles when Tristan Thompson begins his newly signed deal with the Boston Celtics. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:46 Published 14 hours ago

Chris Broussard: Celtics' star Jayson Tatum deserves supermax deal this season | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the latest NBA reports including the supermax deal for Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Broussard feels.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:55 Published 2 days ago