Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith reacts to the government’s latest announcement on how England’s new Covid tier system will work, once the country comes out of its national lockdown on December 2.
Report by Patelr.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review COVID vaccine production. Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Saurabh Rao said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation here. Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4, they will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited here."
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available.He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:06Published
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one". The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the capital and urged Londoners not to be complacent once the restrictions are lowered. He said he was pleased shops, hospitality and entertainment in the city will be open for the "golden month of December". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made his first appearance since being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn