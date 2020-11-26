Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith reacts to the government’s latest announcement on how England’s new Covid tier system will work, once the country comes out of its national lockdown on December 2.

Report by Patelr.

