U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily.

According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving.

Public health experts have urged people not to travel this year.

The CDC recommends not mixing households at Thanksgiving gatherings.

A record number of travelers have flown across the country ahead of the holiday.

One in three people surveyed by Insider said they're not giving up their traditional dinner plans.

An expert told ABC News that without proper precautions, however, the US could be hit with a double surge and a "humanitarian crisis."