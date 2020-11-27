Iron Bowl eve is among us

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

Alright thanksgiving is nearing the end, so iron bowl eve is on the horizon... saturday in tuscaloosa at 2:30 is where it all goes down between number 22 auburn and number one..

Alabama.

Auburn defense has handled recievers well this year, especially containing the top guys on a team, like elijah moore from ole miss or terrance marshall from lsu.

Alabama brings a dominant recieving core led by devonta smith, the currect sec record holder for most touch down recpetions.

Auburn defensive back, jamien sherwood, is eager to go up against the best in the league.

This weekend with the receiving core that they have, we know we have our hands, tied, but you know like i said, we're just going to play our brand of ball, do what we're taught to do, do what we're coached to do, and just play auburn football.

Auburn is tied for fourth in the sec, for interceptions so far this season.

Devonta smith has 903 receiving yards this season..

With mac jones throwing for nearly twenty five hundred yards.

Remember, nick saban, is not coaching the iron bowl.

He is isolating at home with coronavirus.