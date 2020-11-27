North Complex survivors reunite to share gratitude for endless community support

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Action News Now reporter Dani Masten shows us how this group celebrated all they are thankful for since the Bear Fire, part of the North Complex Fire.

North complex survivors reuniting today to share gratitude for endless community support.

New at 5 --action news now reporter dani masten shows us how this group celebrated all they're thankful for.

Dani masten here at the lakeside market in oroville - people can come and get a free thanksgiving meal.

Frank martinez/president of berry creek united "we want to feed the community a thanksgiving dinner.

You know there is rough times right now for everyone."

The life from ashes organization and berry creek united - worked together to provide a thanksgiving meal for those in need.

Dani asking question: and you lost everything in the fire?

John starkey/ bear fire survivor "everything...eve rything but my dog and my truck and everything in my truck."

Bear fire survivor john starkey is especially thankful this year to be able to have a thanksgiving meal john starkey/ bear fire survivor "you know it just shows there is a reaosn to be thankful.

That people do care.

I've been in the motel for two months and this was a great way to get out and have a good turkey dinner and meet some people and kind of forget all the garbage going on."

Starkey says he can't wait to eat... john starkey/ bear fire survivor "oh extremely excited.

Food has been a cherished commodity."

And martinez tells me how important it was for him to spend his holiday by giving back.

Frank martinez/president for berry creek unified "it means the world to me.

I can't be with my family so if i can;t be with family i would rather be out helping people in need.

You know blessing people form god.

It is all from the heart."

Dani masten volunteers tell me they will be here serving food until theu completely run out.

In oroville - i'm dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

# the life from ashes organization leaves donations at a table inside of the laeside market that people can access at anytime and to make a donation head to action news now dot com slash links.