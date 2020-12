Vanessa Kirby has praised the #MeToo movement for changing the landscape of the movie industry for women worldwide.



Related videos from verified sources An alternative to Hollywood - The film Industry turns to Dubai



In this episode of Cult, we take a look at how Dubai is attracting blockbuster movie productions by speaking to people from within the film industry there. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:00 Published 1 week ago Life Imitates Art: Indonesian Con Man Poses As Female Hollywood Power Players



Hollywood loves a good con artist story, but a man who excelled at imitating powerful women may have hit a little too close to home. Newser reports the FBI has just announced the arrest of a suspect.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Why Emma Brown Started Investigating Boyhood After the #MeToo Movement



"How will I raise my son to be different?" This question gripped Washington Post investigative reporter Emma Brown, who was at home nursing her six-week-old son when the #MeToo movement erupted. In.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago