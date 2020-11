A Christmas tree composed of over 10 million LED lights illuminated Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles on November 26.Footage shows the moment the electronic tree's 10.



Related videos from verified sources Turtle Bay has Redding Garden of Lights



The one million dollar project illuminates about ten acres of the Turtle Bay Exploration Park campus. Credit: KHSL Published 5 days ago Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!



It’s that magical time of the year again and the annual ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey. The dazzling display of over one million.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Tree Of Lights Lit For Final Time



The Duquesne Light "Tree of Lights" at Point State Park were lit for the final time on Thursday night. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:22 Published 1 week ago