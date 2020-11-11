'Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''

Donegal swimmer aims to become the first person to swim around the coast of Ireland



A Donegal swimmer, who is aiming to become the first person to swim around thecoast of Ireland, says he has been inundated with messages of goodwill fromthe public who are following his progress online. Henry O’Donnell, 56, hasbeen getting requests from people across the country asking him to swim akilometre in remembrance of a loved one who has lost their life. The father ofsix, who is raising money for two charities, The Irish Cancer Society andWater Safety Ireland, is a third of the way through his epic challenge, havingcompleted 500 kilometres through choppy waters with the aid of fins and a wetsuit.

