"Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
"Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''
As part of an Unreported Europe episode focusing on the survivors of Ireland's child sex abuse scandal at the hands of Catholic priests, Euronews speaks to former police officer Martin Ridge about the huge difficulties he faced to try to help the victims.
A Donegal swimmer, who is aiming to become the first person to swim around thecoast of Ireland, says he has been inundated with messages of goodwill fromthe public who are following his progress online. Henry O’Donnell, 56, hasbeen getting requests from people across the country asking him to swim akilometre in remembrance of a loved one who has lost their life. The father ofsix, who is raising money for two charities, The Irish Cancer Society andWater Safety Ireland, is a third of the way through his epic challenge, havingcompleted 500 kilometres through choppy waters with the aid of fins and a wetsuit.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday (November 24) canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Wood reports.
Head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, says he believes there were failings on the Church's part to tackle decades of abuse.
Cardinal Nichols appeared before an inquiry last year, but it concluded he was unwilling to take responsibility, and he now faces calls for his resignation. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:57Published
Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:47Published
Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.