Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
'Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''

"Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''

As part of an Unreported Europe episode focusing on the survivors of Ireland's child sex abuse scandal at the hands of Catholic priests, Euronews speaks to former police officer Martin Ridge about the huge difficulties he faced to try to help the victims.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Ireland declares Santa's work "essential" so he can dodge quarantine

 Foreign Minister Simon Coveney reassured kids that even with a "very, very different Christmas in 2020, the visit of Santa Claus will be something that will..
CBS News

Brexit: Biden says no to hard border in Ireland

 US President-elect Joe Biden says closing the border would be "just not right".
BBC News

Ashton 2010 or May 2020? Rugby Union Weekly debates which wonder try was better

 Was Jonny May's superb score against Ireland on Saturday better than Chris Ashton's sublime long-range effort against Australia a decade before? Rugby Union..
BBC News
Donegal swimmer aims to become the first person to swim around the coast of Ireland [Video]

Donegal swimmer aims to become the first person to swim around the coast of Ireland

A Donegal swimmer, who is aiming to become the first person to swim around thecoast of Ireland, says he has been inundated with messages of goodwill fromthe public who are following his progress online. Henry O’Donnell, 56, hasbeen getting requests from people across the country asking him to swim akilometre in remembrance of a loved one who has lost their life. The father ofsix, who is raising money for two charities, The Irish Cancer Society andWater Safety Ireland, is a third of the way through his epic challenge, havingcompleted 500 kilometres through choppy waters with the aid of fins and a wetsuit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Catholic Church Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Pope

Mexico's Guadalupe pilgrimage goes virtual [Video]

Mexico's Guadalupe pilgrimage goes virtual

Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday (November 24) canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

﻿New York State and New York City Knowingly Denied Black and Latinx Students High School Diplomas

 New York State and New York City Knowingly Denied Black and Latinx Students High School Diplomas New York State Department of Education, Board of Regents and..
WorldNews
Failing on Catholic Church's part to tackle abuse, says head [Video]

Failing on Catholic Church's part to tackle abuse, says head

Head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, says he believes there were failings on the Church's part to tackle decades of abuse. Cardinal Nichols appeared before an inquiry last year, but it concluded he was unwilling to take responsibility, and he now faces calls for his resignation. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

Euronews Pan-European news television channel

The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona [Video]

The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published
Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM [Video]

Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM

Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:47Published
Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM [Video]

Viktor Orbán responsible for corruption in Hungary, says former Belgian PM

Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:47Published
Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded [Video]

Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded

Brexit: Irish Prime Minister "hopeful" of deal but says "trust has eroded" - Euronews speaks to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in this week's Global Conversation.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

Related news from verified sources

"Have you a death wish taking on the institution of the Church''

As part of an Unreported Europe episode focusing on the survivors of Ireland's child sex abuse...
euronews - Published