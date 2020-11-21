44Blitz: Second Round Kentucky HS Football

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Is just moments away.

The second round of the post-season for football teams in the state of kentucky.

Tonight..

We begin in owensboro..

As the undefeated red devils look to stay sharp and advance to regionals.

Back in october..

Owensboro beat graves county by 21..

But this one played much closer.

Second quarter..

Red devils down 7..

Gavin wimsatt rolls left and throws a bomb to treyvon tinsley..

The tandem connects for a huge 47 yard gain to put them in graves county territory.

However..

A few plays later..

Disaster strikes for owensboro.

The red devils fumble on the four..

And graves county takes over.

However..

The red devils defense holds.

After forcing a three and out..

Zach clark blocks the punt..

Kanye johnson recovers..

Red devils back in business.

Just a few plays..

Wimsatt floats one up to tinsley..

The senior with the impressive one handed catch for 6.

We are tied at 7 a piece.

Right before halftime..

The red devils defense living off the momentum..

Maurice moorman gets the i-n-t.

Owensboro wins 28 - 21.

The red devils will play fairdale next friday.

As we head west on state road 144..

Owensboro catholic is looking for redemption..

As hancock county beat them by a point in the regular season.

Early going..

Aces attack on the ground..

Braden mundy takes off to his right..

Picking up the first down... and that's not the last we see of mundy's legs.

Shortly after..

Down on the goal line..

The junior keeps it himself..

Diving for the endzone.

Aces strike first.

On their next possession..

Catholic going for it on fourth down..

Mundy once again to his right..

And once more... the aces' qb moves the chains.

To the second quarter... owensboro catholic with another scoring chance.... mundy spreads the wealth..

Tossing to hunter monroe..

The freshman takes care of the rest..

Its 13-0 visitors.

Now the aces get defensive.

Hornets going for it on fourth down... michael sullivan bats the ball away..

Visitors take over... and they make hancock county pay for it... mundy takes the snap..

Avoids the pressure... goes back to the middle..

Buying himself time with his legs and then floating one to reid clark..

The freshman hauls in the td.

This one goes down to the wire.

Catholic wins 27-26..

The aces advance to the third round for the first time since 2017..

They will travel to murray on december 4th at 7.

And we end in the 3a class.

Union county has won their last four contests..

They face a paducah tilghman team they beat by 42 back in october.

The braves defense set the tone early ... pressuring the blue tornado passing pocket.

Still scoreless late in the first quarter ... union county starts to move ... cannon sheffer on the roll out ... fires down field to kristopher hughes ... and spins his way into tilghman territory.

Start of the second stanza ..

The braves cap the 97-yard drive ... with corithian seales-portee slashing into the endzone untouched ... making it 7-0 good guys.

Next braves possession ... union county takes a lot less time and a lot fewer plays to get to the endzone ... as hughes flashes 49 yards down the sidelines untouched ... 14-0 braves.

Tilghman would answer with a score of their own ... but union county answers right back ... sheffer launches a missile 45 yards down field ... into the waiting arms of kanye pollard ... who fights his way into the blue tornado red zone.

Once there ... it's back to engine-engine number 9 ... and seales- portee rolls over the the would-be tackler ..

Union county wins 35 - 21..

The braves will face undefeated elizabethtown next friday at