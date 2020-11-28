Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended Episode 6 - At The Vintage Shop - Gucci

Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended 1x06 - Episode 6 - At The Vintage Shop - Walking in Rome, Silvia comes across a neon Gucci sign in the window of a vintage store.

Episode 6 ‘At The Vintage Shop’ from ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’, the mini-series directed by Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele debuts today.

Watch it at 9pm CET and discover more about the GucciFest fashion and film festival.