Pope Francis Slams COVID-19 Protesters In NYT Op-Ed

Pope Francis spoke out against people who protested coronavirus lockdowns, says Business Insider.

"Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals," he wrote.

The opinion piece came out in the New York Times after a new Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled against placing restrictions on religious gatherings in New York.

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo implemented this plan originally to help curb virus transmission.


