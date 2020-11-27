Fort Wayne shoppers react to chaotic incident at Glenbrook Mall on Black Friday

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Black Friday shoppers, with their shopping bags still in hand, rushed out of Glenbrook Square Mall Friday just after 3 p.m.

3 a gun scare sparks fear and confusion inside fort wayne's glenbrook mall.good evening, i'm chris mullooly.

Thank you for joining us tonight.waves of black friday shoppers emptied out of the mall this afternoon after police say a gun fell to the ground during a struggle.fox 55 news was first on the scene.and jentill neal joins us live in the studio.jentil... what did police say happened?

Chris, glenbrook mall just closed a little while ago for the second time today.

It was a hectic scene here just hours ago as fort wayne police were searching for a man with a gun.

:35-37"i saw everyone running around the corner and the lady was like, he's coming he's coming there's a shooter.

Fear ... panic and confusion."i told him we got to go."

While police now say no shots were fired ... no one knew that as officers ran in and people ran out .... some into the arms of worried friends and family.

> 00:00:15-00:00:27"i was in a wheel chair because just had i surgery so luckily we were in express and i heard everyone screaming and i was asking her ' mom why is everyone screaming?'

She saw everyone running."mckenna monnell says she and her mother and a few others went to the back of the store for safety.angie espy: she was panicking because i couldn't fit the wheel chair in their storage unit."judy sewards ran to her husband.

00:00:13-00:00:31"i was sitting on the bench.

He was getting a hair cut.

More and more people started running towards me.

It got real scary and i ran into the barbershop.

They shut the doors down and so we were safe."video posted to social media appears to show a struggle clip of snapchat video officer mark bieker says that's when they believe a gun fell to the ground.

> 00:01:05-00:01:16"there seemed to be an altercation that took place with two males.

You can hear on some audio that someone mentioned the word gun, but at no time were any shots fired."

The mall did reopen tonight just before 5:30 after police gave the all clear.officers say no suspect has yet been identified.in the studio, reporting live