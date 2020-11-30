1 Cochran Sports Showdown: November 29, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Watch as Josh Taylor, Jeff Hathhorn, and Chris Adamski join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!



Related videos from verified sources #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: November 29, 2020 (Pt. 3)



Watch as Josh Taylor, Jeff Hathhorn, and Chris Adamski join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:10 Published 3 minutes ago #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: November 29, 2020 (Pt. 1)



Watch as Josh Taylor, Jeff Hathhorn, and Chris Adamski join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 09:16 Published 4 minutes ago #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: November 29, 2020 (Pt. 4)



Watch as Josh Taylor, Jeff Hathhorn, and Chris Adamski join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:27 Published 4 minutes ago