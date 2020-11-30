Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:17s - Published 3 weeks ago

3 Killer Whales Hunt Stingrays Near The New Zealand Coastline (RealPress)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A group of killer whales gave a father and daughter in New Zealand a free performance.

(RealPress)Andy Burt and his young child were driving along the coast of Wellington, the nation’s capital, when he spotted the killer whales and stopped the car to start filming.

He later posted footage of the impressive sight on social media on Nov.

11.The video shows Burt and his daughter perched by the seaside and observing the rare view a few yards away from them.

The curly-headed youngster excitedly points at the animals, which took a few spins in front of them while splashing the water with their fins.“I think they’re looking for stingrays,” Burt is heard saying.