Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Week 12 Monday Night Football Best Bets and DraftKings Showdown

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Week 12 Monday Night Football Best Bets and DraftKings Showdown

Week 12 Monday Night Football Best Bets and DraftKings Showdown

Sports Illustrated fantasy and gambling analyst identifies the players to use for rosters and the best bets for the Monday Night action


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady was ranked as the league’s 12th-best QB entering Week 12, after coming off a very non-Brady-like game against the Rams on Monday night. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the rating,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:07Published
Week 12 DraftKings Thanksgiving DFS and Best Bets [Video]

Week 12 DraftKings Thanksgiving DFS and Best Bets

There’s over $2.5 million in prizes on DraftKings Thanksgiving contests. Sports Illustrated fantasy and gambling analyst identifies the players to use for rosters and the best bets for the holiday..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:29Published
Week 12 DraftKings Monday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Rams vs. Buccaneers [Video]

Week 12 DraftKings Monday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Rams vs. Buccaneers

Sports Illustrated fantasy and gambling analyst identifies the players to use for DFS rosters and the best bets for the last game in Week 11.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 04:09Published