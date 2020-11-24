Beware Of COVID-19 Scams As Vaccine Approaches FDA Approval
Scammers are already trying to take advantage of people waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - What's Next And Why Masks Will Still Be NeededDr. Mallika Marshall explains the FDA approval process for vaccines and why masks will still be needed next year.
Three vaccines await FDA approvalDrug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials.
Fauci calls on New York, other states to accept FDA approval of vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci on Monday called on New York and other states to accept a COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration.