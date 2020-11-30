Fire displaces 6 in Westdale

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

The family was renting the home from their grandfather, Victor Messier.

The Florence Fire Department said an electrical issue with the family's Christmas tree was likely the cause.

A family of 6 is displaced following a house fire on Miller Road West in Westdale.

Late last night....in westdale.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney spoke to a family member about what happened.... and how they'll recover.

None "the firedepartment here in florence says it was an electrical fire that caused this devastating fire here in west dale and now a family of about 6 is looking for ahome."

A few minutes and right after they left it was on fire."

It happened that fast, decades of memories gone.

The fire department saying an electrical issue involving a christmas tree is to blame.

Victor messier grew up in the house and was renting it out to his grandaughter's family.

Victor says: "its heartbreaking for me when you're 82 years old.

And you know that you were brought up here.

Victor's grand daughter sharon was living with her boyfriend and 3 other kids.

Her family tells me sharon was pregnant and expecting a new born girl within the next few weeks.

Because of the stress of the fire, her family says she was taken to the hospital where they were forced to deliver her baby.

Which the family says is doing well..

As the family now looks for a new home, the community has come out donating what they can.

"some people were giving a family