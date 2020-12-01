Policital News

Video Credit: WTAT - Published 6 minutes ago

And could see post holiday spike in infections.

Doug luzader, fox news.

Jon: joe biden receiving first classified briefing and expected to get up to speed on national security issues.

Meanwhile president-elect joe biden announced team led by janet yellen.

Brooke: joe biden preparing for uphill biden with tan den.

They have been combative and insulting comments about members of the gop.

Jon: republican senator says he thinks president trump should attend president-elect joe biden inauguration and would be, quote, good for the country.

Spoke with the president over the weekend intending to pursue the legal challenges and said it would be good for the country.

I know biden would come to his.

Brooke: arizona and wisconsin have certified election results.

Joe biden has officially won the governor and secretary of state certified this election results in arizona monday morning.

Biden was awarded arizona's 11 electoral votes there and ten from wisconsin.

Jon: many republicans sounding alarms of president trump own defeat could harm the senate majority.

The outcome of the runoff will determine which party gets control of the senate.

Some think the president will use the platform to amplify allegations of voter fraud.

Brooke: from outer space to congress former astronaut mark kelly will be sworn in from a different kind of mission on wednesday.

He will now represent arizona in the senate.

Kelly is retired navy captain and husband of former congressman gabby gifford.

> senators return to washington following the holiday weekend and already both sides are voicing their desire to have a relief package passed before the year comes to an end.

They are not the only ones though expressing how important it will be for the economy.

Fox news correspondent ray bogan reports.

American people are counting on us to finish strong.

Reporter: congress is winding down for 2020 and as it does lawmakers are trying to pass another coronavirus relief bill.

We want small businesses that have already hung on for most of the year to survive a few more months.

We need a second round of the job pay check protection progr program.

Reporter: democrats want large package with everything included.

The final product could cost trillions.

Republicans suggested passing multiple smaller more specific packages.

We are about to reach a new more difficult stage of the crisis.

We need to reach the bipartisanship.

Reporter: tuesday treasury secretary and federal reserve chairman will testify on capitol hill about need for added relief.

Secretary mnuchin will say i strongly encourage congress to use the 455 billion in unused funds from the cares act to pass an additional bill with bipartisan support.

Chairman powell will add the economic downturn has not fallen equally on all americans and those least able to shoulder the burden have been hardest hit.

The china virus is basically taken our major metropolitan areas and hit kind of the pillars of them where there's mass transit or big office buildings or kind of the entertainment restaurant centers.

Reporter: congress wants to pass coronavirus relief but it has to pass a $1.4 trillion spending package by december 11th to avoid a government shutdown.

Ray