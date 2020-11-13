Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four confirmed dead after car hits pedestrians in west German city of Trier

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Four confirmed dead after car hits pedestrians in west German city of Trier

Four confirmed dead after car hits pedestrians in west German city of Trier

A nine-month-old baby is among the victims, police said, adding that the suspect did not appear to have a 'political or religious motive'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

2 killed, 15 injured as car plows into pedestrians in Germany

 "I just walked through the city center and it was just horrible," the mayor of Trier said.
CBS News
Euro zone factory recovery faltered in Nov [Video]

Euro zone factory recovery faltered in Nov

Euro zone factory growth cooled last month as renewed coronavirus lockdown measures hurt demand, according to a survey which showed Germany remained the driving force behind the bloc's manufacturing recovery. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Trier: Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in Germany

 Several other people are injured in the city of Trier and the driver has been arrested, police say.
BBC News

Brexit: There's not much time left for a deal, warns Merkel

 European Union governments are getting impatient over the lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations, Angela Merkel warned.The German Chancellor said Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

Trier Trier Place in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Four killed by car in pedestrian zone in German city of Trier, driver arrested

 At least four people were killed and 15 injured today when they were hit by a car in the southwestern German city of Trier, police said. Regional Premier Malu..
New Zealand Herald
Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone [Video]

Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone

A car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the south-western Germancity of Trier, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 15 othersbefore being stopped by police, officials said. The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man from the area, was arrested at the scene and the vehiclewas impounded, Trier police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem said, according tonews agency dpa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Four killed, including a baby, as car ploughs into pedestrians in Germany

German police say four people have been killed after a car hit several pedestrians in the city of...
SBS - Published

At least two dead after car drives into pedestrians in Germany

At least two people have been killed and several are injured after a car drove into pedestrians in...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Emergency services on scene after car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany [Video]

Emergency services on scene after car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany

Emergency crews were seen in large number in the German city of Trier on Tuesday (December 1) after a car ploughed through a pedestrian zone, killing at least two.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW) [Video]

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)

This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published