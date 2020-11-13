Four confirmed dead after car hits pedestrians in west German city of Trier

Euro zone factory growth cooled last month as renewed coronavirus lockdown measures hurt demand, according to a survey which showed Germany remained the driving force behind the bloc's manufacturing recovery. Francis Maguire reports.
A car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the south-western Germancity of Trier, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 15 othersbefore being stopped by police, officials said. The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man from the area, was arrested at the scene and the vehiclewas impounded, Trier police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem said, according tonews agency dpa.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published