Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Computer Task Group's Director, Owen J. Sullivan, made a $49,975 buy of CTG, purchasing 7,245 shares at a cost of $6.90 a piece. Computer Task Group, Inc. Is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sullivan in the past year. And on Friday, Director David P. Feaster purchased $37,740 worth of Republic Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $37.74 a piece. Republic Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Investors can grab RBCAA at a price even lower than Feaster did, with shares changing hands as low as $36.35 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.7% under Feaster's purchase price.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: STFC, KRMD



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 3 hours ago Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PTVE, SFT



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: CASI, CHMA



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

