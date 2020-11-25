Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA

Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Computer Task Group's Director, Owen J.

Sullivan, made a $49,975 buy of CTG, purchasing 7,245 shares at a cost of $6.90 a piece.

Computer Task Group, Inc.

Is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Sullivan in the past year.

And on Friday, Director David P.

Feaster purchased $37,740 worth of Republic Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $37.74 a piece.

Republic Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

Investors can grab RBCAA at a price even lower than Feaster did, with shares changing hands as low as $36.35 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.7% under Feaster's purchase price.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: STFC, KRMD [Video]

Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: STFC, KRMD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PTVE, SFT [Video]

Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PTVE, SFT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: CASI, CHMA [Video]

Wednesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: CASI, CHMA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published