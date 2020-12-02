It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19
Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco.
According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The pair were traveling with a child.
Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive.
They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.
