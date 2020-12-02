It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19

Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco.

According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The pair were traveling with a child.

Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive.

They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.

(Hawaiian Airlines says air miles can be redeemed for COVID tests.)