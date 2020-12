COVID 'will be defeated by spring', says Gavin Williamson Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID 'will be defeated by spring', says Gavin Williamson The Education Secretary told Kay Burley on Sky News 'we will be in a position where we will defeat this virus by the spring'. 0

Related videos from verified sources Government announces additional 250,000 laptops provided to support remote learning



The Government has announced it is providing an additional 250,000 laptops andtablets to help children and families access remote education during thepandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published on October 12, 2020