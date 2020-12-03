Denver residents create a GoFundMe to save local restaurants Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 weeks ago Denver residents create a GoFundMe to save local restaurants Some restaurant-goers in Denver are teaming up to help struggling restaurants. With cold winter temperatures ahead and the continued spread of COVID-19, many restaurant owners are wondering if they'll have to close for good. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH COLD WINTER TEMPERATURESAHEAD AND THE CONTINUED SPREADOF COVID- 19...MANY RESTAURANT OWNERS AREWONDERING IF THEY'LL HAVE TOCLOSE FOR GOOD.IT'S STILL UNCLEAR IF THERE'SGOING TO BE ANY RENEWEDSTIMULUS MONEY.BUT A GROUP OF DENVER RESIDENTSSAY FORGET WAITING ON THEGOVERNMENT.THEY'RE CREATING A "GO FUND ME"ACCOUNT TO HELP.THESE RESTAURANTS WON'T BE HEREIN 30 DAYS TO 90 DAYS.THEY WON'T BE HERE...WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE ANYONE INYOUR RESTAURANT AND YOU HAVEPAYROLL OF $25,000 A WEEK, IT'SGONNA BE A LITTLE DIFFICULT.THE GOAL IS TO RAISE A MILLIONDOLLARS.OF COURSE THAT'S ONLY AFRACTION OF WHAT RESTAURANTSTHERE WILL NEED TO SURVIVE...AS THEY DEAL WITH OUTDOORDINING, STAFF FURLOUGHS ANDTRYING TO KEEP THE LIGHTS ON.WE HAVE ADVICE ON FINDING AJOB, MAKING ENDS MEET ANDMAN





