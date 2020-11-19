Thursday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: BKH, CVCY

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Black Hills', Kathleen S.

McAllister, made a $123,718 purchase of BKH, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $61.86 a piece.

Bargain hunters can buy BKH even cheaper than McAllister did, with the stock trading as low as $59.51 in trading on Thursday which is 3.8% below McAllister's purchase price.

Black Hills is trading off about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, McAllister bought BKH on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $107,982 at an average of $53.99 per share.

And on Wednesday, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Anthony Kenneth Ramos bought $100,392 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $14.34 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Ramos in the past twelve months.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday.

So far Ramos is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.84.