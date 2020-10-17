Global  
 

Elon Musk 'Highly Confident' Will Ferry Humans To Mars 2026

SpaceX; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Business Insider Elon Musk said Tuesday he is "highly confident" SpaceX will land humans on Mars in 2026 — two years later than he previously hoped.

In 2017, Musk said that he wanted SpaceX to send unmanned ships to Mars in 2022, followed by a crewed mission two years later.

Musk told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on Tuesday that he could make his own first trip to orbit in "possibly two or three years." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.


