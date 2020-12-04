Broadway Kennel competes at Winter Classic

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

Maggie Pryor travels with seven dogs in hopes to win the platinum title.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Winter Classic welcome visitors and competitors from all across the country.

Your pup.

- - the mississippi gulf coast- winter classic welcome- visitors and competitors from - all acroos the country.

- maggie pryor travels with 7 dog- in hopes to win the platinum- title.- traveling from crawley texas to- the gulf coast.

Maggie pryor an- her team of five dog handlers - are here to win it all.

Maggie- had - her first austrilian sheppard a- a pet in 1980, she fell in- love with the breed and has bee- in participating in - dog shows for over 40 years now- last year her dog rio was - awarded number two dog in the - nation.

Now that she's- - - specializing in both austrilian- sheppards and miniture- austrilian shepards maggie is - excited to compete in dog - shows since now they are open - after being closed due to - covid.- - maggie pryor, owner of broadway- kennel: - "hauling in and out, setting up to earing down, packing up, - cleaning up.

And in - these days and times with covid- you have to be so careful - because every single- thing has to be disenfected - before you load it back into th- van.

So it's a very - - - tedious, hard labor job."

"it's very emotional because yo put in so many hours of trainin- and love and devotion - like my rio ending up number 2- in the nation, that was - phenomenal, the love- - - that they give to you, you give- back to them and you fall in- love, then they become- your family."

- - - after the mississippi gulf coas- winter classic- 'broadway kennel' is headed to- orlando flordia to the- big royal k9 akc national