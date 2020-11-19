Global  
 

Two Men Charged In Deadly Seminole Hard Rock Casino Shooting

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Dion Brown and Jaleel Thomas charged in the murder of Pierre LaCroze.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3olvznr


