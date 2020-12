Sen. Kelly Loeffler Called Out For Racist Comments Video Credit: Huffington Post - Duration: 02:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Sen. Kelly Loeffler Called Out For Racist Comments During a debate for the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said “there is not a racist bone” in her body. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like