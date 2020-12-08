Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020

Chadwick Boseman's final Twitter post is most retweeted of 2020

The final post on tragic actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter page has been named the most retweeted message of 2020.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Zoom, murder hornets, Among Us, and Joe Biden topped Google trending searches in 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google has released its list of the top trending searches in the US for 2020, and as one might expect,..
The Verge

Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, RBG among the icons we lost in 2020

 Remembering the stars who passed in 2020, from lawmakers to scholars and entertainers.
 
USATODAY.com
Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020 [Video]

Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

MTV Gives Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Award [Video]

MTV Gives Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Award

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Black Panther" actor died in August. He posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars [Video]

Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars

Chadwick Boseman remembered as an 'icon' by Marvel co-stars

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Chadwick Boseman honoré à titre posthume lors des MTV Movie and TV Awards Greatest Of All Time [Video]

Chadwick Boseman honoré à titre posthume lors des MTV Movie and TV Awards Greatest Of All Time

Chadwick Boseman a reçu le prix «Hero for the Ages» lors des MTV Movie and TV Awards Greatest Of All Time.

Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published