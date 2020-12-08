WEB EXTRA: First Lady Sorts Toys At Toys for Tots Event
First Lady Melania Trump sorted gifts and made cards at the Marine Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Tuesday (12/8) in Washington, D.C.
WEB EXTRA: Rome's Christmas Tree Lights UpRome's mayor pushed the button to light the Christmas tree in the Piazza Venezia remotely from town hall Tuesday (12/8) because of COVID restrictions. The tree is 75 feet tall and decorated with..
WEB EXTRAL John Lennon Memorial at Strawberry FieldsFans of John Lennon visited the memorial known as "Strawberry Fields" in New York's Central Park on Tuesday (12/8). The Beatles legend was shot and killed outside his nearby apartment building 40 years..
WEB EXTRA: Gingerbread House Competition During PandemicAn annual gingerbread competition looks a little different this year in Stockholm, Sweden because of the pandemic. Take a look at how the Architecture and Design Museum is still making the holiday..